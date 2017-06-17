Bitten by Enchantment

Photo Credit To Rapid Fire Photography

Albuquerque, Change your Perspective

This travel destination piece by; Stacey Lane and J. Adam Burch

Photos by; Ruth Ann Sturgill/Rapid Fire Photography

If you live in Arizona, then sometimes to explore the old west, you must go east. History carved into basalt, an exotic river feeding life into a high-elevation city. You become surrounded by arid terrain and traverse the rugged rift of New Mexico to your next getaway cottage adventure, laced with lush grass and hollyhocks. A new journey to a cultural crossroads finds emerald jewels within the limits of Albuquerque, nestled among ancient sites and notable landmarks, the next adventure awaits.

Parked on a corner, ten minutes from downtown you will find a beautifully restored, Queen Anne-style bed and breakfast. This dog friendly masterpiece is conveniently located within walking distance of nightclubs, shops and other attractions along Historic Route 66. Leisure travelers enjoy the historic charm of this bed and breakfast, while business travelers capitalize on its location. The calming elegance of the front porch whispers its first home owners, and prominent entrepreneurs of the late 19th century, William and Brittania Mauger, and remains today as the Mauger Estate Bed and Breakfast.

With a continuous following of good hands, the Innkeeper of the Estate today, Tammy Walden, was raised on a farm in northwest Kansas where she learned to cook and bake from family members, and further participated in 4-H. Ms. Walden began entering baked goods in the fair at age 10, and won her first grand champion at age 12 for a very tasty Amaretto cake. The baked goods at the Mauger Estate B&B are loved by many, and breakfast is one of the highlights of staying at this beautiful 120-year-old landmark property in the heart of the city.

Innkeeper Walden is quick to share in the explorations of the southwest, as she directs guests in the direction of Albuquerque’s historic Old Town Plaza, a lovely stroll through the Victorian style residential neighborhood just a mile away and greeted by the San Felipe De Neri Church in the heart of Old Town. The quaint streets are beckoned daily by the artists and vendors that create a host of culture. Historic Old Town, the original heart of Albuquerque, offers more than 150 shops, restaurants and galleries, amongst the ‘Breaking Bad’ memorabilia.

Ken and Susan Adler have been returning guests for the past ten years and continue to stay at the Mauger Estate. The property remains in pristine condition, and we have always enjoyed the 5 p.m. wine and cheese spread. We have met such fascinating people, good conversations accompany the great food, the Adler’s noted.

The Mauger Estate B&B offers several escape packages to include a traverse Bike & Stay, Train to Sante Fe, Relaxing Spa and a Wine Country Package. We chose to explore the beauty and architecture via two wheels. The two-hour bicycle tour included a brief history and tour of Old Town, followed by a lovely pedal through the Rio Grande Bosque Nature Path. Our professional tour guide identified the historic landmarks while showcasing the beautiful scenery, flora and fauna.

Authentic Albuquerque, with the longest urban stretch of Route 66 in the country, the Mother Road has a long and storied history in Albuquerque. Come see for yourself, as it continues to be a paramount pathway to the many new things to do and explore when you are ready to roll.

Stay at the enchanting Mauger Estate Bed and Breakfast; https://maugerbb.com/

For two wheel deals; visit Routes Bicycle Tours and Rentals; http://routesrentals.com/blogroll/