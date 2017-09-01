It’s BBQ Season in Phoenix! Do It Up Right With These Expert Tips

Many parts of the country consider the summer season to be prime time to head to the backyard and fire up the barbeque grill. Not in Phoenix! With record temps for part of the summer this year, many folks avoided any activity outside, let alone standing in front of a blazing hot grill. Nope – for those of us fortunate enough to live in the Valley, peak BBQ season starts a little later in the year once our temps get below scorching.

Take heart – we’re almost there! Now that the record-setting heat is behind us, we’re all preparing to enter the time of year that makes us most glad we live in Arizona. This is the best time for backyard activities, and that includes grilling your favorite mouth-watering foods. There’s nothing better than a backyard cookout to bring friends and family together in a common interest – eating great grub!

Just in time for prime BBQ season, we’ve put together 3 tips from the experts at BBQ Grill Cleaners (BBQGrillCleaners.com) to make the most of your grilling experience.

1. Start with premium ingredients, and get creative!

Steaks, burgers, and kebobs (oh my!) are all delicious on the grill, and they’re even better when you use premium meats and the freshest veggies. Go with leaner cuts whenever possible to minimize the fat dripping into your grill, which can result in flare-ups and a less than healthy char on your food. Using the right temperatures for the types of food you’re cooking makes a big difference, too. And don’t be afraid to get creative with your flavors! Out of the ordinary seasonings, rubs, and marinades can spice things up and add variety to your ordinary grilling lineup.

2. Click… click… click… that’s the sound of your ignitor sparking an empty propane tank.

There’s nothing quite as frustrating as getting your food all prepared and your taste buds all fired up, only to walk out to a grill that won’t start. Except maybe having the propane run out while you’re still cooking! If it’s been a while since you last used your grill, be sure to check your tank to make sure it’s properly connected, and that you have enough fuel to get the job done. If your grill is running on natural gas, it’s a good idea to look everything over, check for corrosion, and make sure everything is operating as it should.

3. Keep your food as healthy and clean as possible by getting your grill thoroughly cleaned.

It’s not a pleasant subject, but chances are good that rodents, bugs, and other critters have been calling your BBQ grill home. Attracted by remnants of past grilling, mice and other pests come to your grill while you’re not using it, often leaving droppings and bacteria. Not something you want near your food! Getting your grill cleaned thoroughly is the best way to make sure you’re cooking on a grill that’s healthy and will keep your food tasting delicious.

