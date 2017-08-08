Back to School: Indoor Museums Provide Educational Fun and Adventure in Phoenix

By Jill “MamaBug” Frier

With the summer heat and monsoon still in progress for the next few months, it’s a good time to find fun and educational indoor activities for kids to do on the weekends while easing back into the new school year. Here are some excellent museums that educate and stimulate learning, while also being fun, interesting and highly entertaining for kids and grownups alike.

Musical Instrument Museum

The Musical Instrument Museum is an unexpected and breathtaking surprise for first time visitors. Also known as the MIM, this two-story, state-of-the-art facility is a showcase of instruments and music from every genre and almost every country in the world. The MIM displays more than 6,500 instruments, allowing visitors to see and hear music and instruments from around the globe. The museum also provides visitors a hands-on experience of playing different instruments, one of Ladybug’s favorite areas of the MIM.

The MIM is open daily 9:00 am – 5:00 pm and provides a number of children’s programs, concerts and other musical adventures for visitors of all ages. Located in the Desert Ridge area, immediately south of the 101, this museum is definitely worth a visit.

Children’s Museum of Phoenix

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix provides a fantastic world of creative fun, playtime and imagination for kids everywhere. Recognized as one of the top three children’s museums in the nation, the Children’s Museum is a perfect place to learn, create and play for kids from birth to about 10 years old. Kids can climb, run, touch, feel and pretend throughout the building, located in the remodeled and historic Monroe School Building in downtown Phoenix, on the southeast corner of 7th Street and Van Buren.

Open daily 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix offers a variety of children’s educational programs, ranging from math and science to music and art. Ladybug raves about this museum to everyone – take a trip downtown to visit the Children’s Museum and your kids will thank you!

Heard Museum

The Heard Museum in downtown Phoenix is a fascinating, world-class exhibition of Native American art and culture. Recognized internationally for the quality and size of its collections, exhibits and programs, all Phoenicians should at some point take time to visit this historic and cultural Southwestern icon in Arizona. The Heard has a variety of educational exhibits specifically designed give children a hands-on understanding of various Native American tribes and cultures. Fun activities for kids include crafts, artwork, and interactive stations for learning.

The museum is open Monday to Saturday from 9:30 am to 5 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm. Be sure to check out the latest events and happenings at the Heard Museum, including art exhibitions and discussions, discounted and free entry days and one-of-a-kind festivals throughout the year.

Watch Ladybug’s Blog for more ideas at www.LadybugsBlog.com