New Year, New You: Resources to Help You Keep Your Resolutions

(StatePoint) Making and keeping resolutions is difficult without direction or the advice of experts. Luckily, there are plenty of great resources to help, no matter what you are trying to accomplish.

Here are four books that can help you stick to your goals throughout the year.

Clean Eating

From quinoa and chia seeds to spinach and pomegranate, “Super Clean Super Foods” is a colorfully illustrated, comprehensive guide that shows readers how to incorporate unfamiliar ingredients into everyday dishes. The book explores the incredible health properties of each super food and includes tips on how to maximize its health benefits, allowing readers to work toward specific goals. For instance, you can create a food plan to boost energy, have a healthier pregnancy, limit jetlag, reduce aging, and more.

Achieve More

Whether you are seeking improvement in your career, relationships, or in your overall performance, “Success: The Psychology of Achievement,” can help equip you with the tools you need to drive yourself toward success using proven psychological strategies and expert advice. From positive thinking to work-life balance to learning how to say “no,” the lessons in this dynamic infographic guide, authored by an organizational psychologist, are tailored to your personal situation through questionnaires and self-analysis exercises.

Smart Meals

Bowls are a delicious way to lose weight and eat healthy, but they can also be laden with hidden calories. Inspired by the very latest bowl food trend, “100 Weight Loss Bowls,” features color-coded recipes engineered to come in at under 400, 500, or 600 calories, allowing you to easily build a nutritious meal plan that meets your daily target for gradual and sustained weight loss.

Workout Buddy

The first full-color fitness book that teaches you how to actively engage a partner in your workout routine, “Partner Workouts” features bodyweight exercises, yoga positions, cardio and more. Three long-term, comprehensive exercise programs provide regimens so you and your partner can motivate each other to achieve your fitness goals over a period of time. From choosing your partner and setting your goals to tracking your progress and nutrition, this guide doesn't require a gym membership or expensive fitness equipment.

Start 2017 off on the right foot. Relying on books, tools and other resources can help you achieve your goals.