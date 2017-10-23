18 items to consider before leasing Office Space

1. Square footage

How much space is enough? How much is too much?

2. Lease Rate

Is the lease rate within your budget? Does the price include utilities and maintenance fees?

3. Layout

Does your team collaborate enough to warrant an open floor plan, or do they need privacy?

4. Accessibility

How difficult is it to reach your office? Is is convenient for your employees and customers?

5. Co-Tenancy

Are any of your competitors in the same building? Could a risky business be housed next door?

6. Neighboring Businesses

Are there restaurants or convenience stores nearby for your employees to visit over their breaks?

7. Availability

If your team grows, does the building have any other suites available in which to expand?

8. Amenities

Do you want an in-house cafeteria or workout room?

9. Furnishings

Do you need a space that includes cubicles and desks?

10. Signage

What kind of signage opportunities are at the building? Marquees? Lighted? Monument?

11. Lease Term

Are you looking for a 6 month term or a 3-5 year term?

12. Visibility

Is the building located in a high traffic area? Will people be able to view your sign as they drive by?

13. Property management

Who is the landlord/property manager? Do they have the resources to respond to issues quickly?

14. Image

What does the building “say” about your company? Aesthetically, does it fit your image?

15. Parking

What is the parking ration? Do you need covered parking? Executive parking?

16. Technology

What are our technology requirements? Do you need high speed internet? Ethernet? Wifi?

17. Security

Do you want an on-site security guard? Security card access? Will a regular lock and key do?

18. Agent

Have you called a qualified agent to help with your search.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related