11 things I learned as a Girl Scout

By Jordan Williams

“Building girls of courage, confidence and character to make the world a better place.” Yes, I spent a big portion of my life as a Girl Scout, and I am not ashamed of any of it. I met a lot of great individuals, and I’ve done a lot of fantastic work. My biggest accomplishment as a Girl Scout was being behind the scenes of my council’s “Campaign for Girls” for four years. As a lifetime member, I have often reflected on my years as a girl (from kindergarten to senior year of high school), and what I’ve learned. I learned a lot of lessons, but here are 11 of them.

1. Step up and be your own voice.

I spent a lot of time around women who agree with me and women who disagree with me. While compromise is a beautiful thing, you cannot let your own opinions die out.

2. Do not be afraid to try new things.

The purpose of going to camp is to bring you out of your comfort zone. Trying new things makes you a better leader.

3. Do not be afraid to discover a new version of yourself.

I spent four years speaking to crowds in my high school years of Girl Scouts. This is when I discovered the version of myself that inspires others and touches hearts.

4. I am more of a leader than I thought I was.

I learned from my experience with my colleagues in Girl Scouts that I am neither better or worse than them in leadership. However, they showed me a side of me that truly is a leader.

5. Teamwork really does make the dream work.

In my high school years as a Girl Scout, I worked with others in planning the big annual meeting. Teamwork was essential here and makes everything successful.

6. Diversity is not a bad thing.

From my younger years until now, I love diversity. I learned this by meeting others of different backgrounds and walks of life.

7. Be open and willing to listen.

Everything fails if you constantly have the earphones in. Listen to others, for you may find out just how alike you and that other person are.

8. Be ready to be of assistance.

“Friendly and helpful” are two words in the Girl Scout Law, and “be prepared” was the motto. You get the idea, be ready.

9. Make sure that you are having fun. Everything I did was some level of fun.

10. “Leadership is a matter of how to be and not how to do”.

This is a saying from former CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA, Frances Hesselbein. From fourteen years as a Girl Scout, I can tell you that this is definitely the truth.

11. Love your mother, for she is your best teacher.

My mom was my troop leader until we moved to Arizona from Maryland. She taught me a lot, and I will never forget a single thing.